SouthernCAT Announces New President

November 14, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Jason Henry

SouthernCAT, Inc., a large-loss commercial contractor company specializing in mitigation and restoration services, has announced the promotion of Jason Henry to the position of president.

Henry joined the SouthernCAT team in 2009. Now, as president, his responsibilities will include overall vision, strategic planning, and curating SouthernCAT’s corporate culture through our core values, ethics, and fairness. SouthernCAT is poised to continue its upward trajectory and provide unparalleled solutions to our valued clients and strategic partnerships.

“Jason’s promotion to president is a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication to the values of SouthernCAT. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to our clients and the success of our people,” said Nathan Brooks, SouthernCAT founder. “We have every confidence that Jason will continue to excel in his new role and guide SouthernCAT to even greater heights.”

Henry expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “I am excited to assume this new role and for the future of the SouthernCAT. At the core, we have a group of intelligent, innovative, and exceptionally talented people that care deeply about the success of each project. Our focus is on taking decisive actions to unlock future growth opportunities and continuing to innovate our services in new and diverse ways.

For more information about SouthernCAT and its services, visit www.southerncatusa.com.

