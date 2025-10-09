Six BELFOR Franchise Group Brands Earn Spots on 2025 Franchise Times Top 400

Six brands of the BELFOR Franchise Group have been recognized on the Franchise Times Top 400® list for 2025. The honored brands include Chem-Dry, HOODZ, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, N-Hance, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz and DUCTZ.

The Franchise Times Top 400® is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems, determined by global systemwide sales and compiled through an extensive research and reporting process.

This year’s recognition marks the second consecutive year that six BELFOR Franchise Group brands have earned a place among the nation’s top-performing franchise systems, highlighting the group’s consistent growth and leadership in the home service industry.

“Our brands continue to set the standard in their respective industries by delivering service excellence, professionalism and reliability,” said D’Wayne Tanner and Beth Toenies, vice presidents of franchise development. “Repeat recognition on this list affirms that our franchise family is meeting real needs, not only for consumers but for entrepreneurs seeking a supportive franchise environment.”

The community of franchises at BELFOR Franchise Group brings together a portfolio of established and growing brands that serve both residential and commercial markets with essential services. Its franchise platform equips aspiring business owners with the tools to get started confidently — offering comprehensive training, ongoing operational guidance and a suite of marketing resources designed to enable long-term success.

“From our hands-on training facilities to our internal marketing solutions, we aim to empower our franchisees with the guidance needed to grow at their own pace,” Tanner and Toenies explained. “Our ongoing, dedicated support provides the foundation for the strong performance seen across our franchise network year-after-year.”

For the complete Franchise Times Top 400 list, click here.