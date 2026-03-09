Simpler Tests to Screen for Meth in Buildings Evaluated

Researchers found that a more simple screening method for methamphetamine (meth) contamination, which uses a composite sample of exhaust fans and HVAC systems, was reliable at identifying former meth lab locations at a much lower cost than the comprehensive method, according to a new study in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene.

In some states, the discovery of a building where meth has been manufactured (cooked) or used triggers a regulatory requirement to perform meth sampling, which may be costly due to the number of mandated samples. Less costly screening tests are sometimes conducted using fewer samples that are collected in a biased manner to minimize false negative results, but their accuracy has not been validated.

This study aimed to validate two easier meth testing methods against the more comprehensive Colorado regulatory protocol. Few false negatives were found with these two testing methods, and the degree of contamination above regulatory standards in those few cases was small. Researchers determined a threshold can be established for specific screening tests that trigger additional testing.

Overall, the researchers demonstrated that simplified and less costly sampling protocols can be a valid meth screening approach.