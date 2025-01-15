ServiceMaster Restore Named Among the Top Franchises

ServiceMaster Restore was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks ServiceMaster Restore as 108 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500 list,” says John Tovar, ServiceMaster Restore president. “Our expertise in the industry, supported by our strong local presence and national resources, reinforces our commitment to being a leader in residential and commercial needs-based services and drives our continued growth.”

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. ServiceMaster Restore’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.