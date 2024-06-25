ServiceMaster Restore Aims to Raise US$150,000 for Veterans

June 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Group of people and communication network concept. Human resources. Teamwork of business. Partnership.

ServiceMaster Restore will host its second annual We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament on July 15 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago.

The event aims to raise funds to help make a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans and their families in partnership with Hire Heroes USA. This year, ServiceMaster Clean joins ServiceMaster Retore to raise $150,000 and focuses on helping veterans find successful careers post-military service.

“Last year’s launch was a tremendous success,” said John Tovar, ServiceMaster brands group president. “Our ServiceMaster Restore network rallied together in support of our nation’s heroes and this year, our sister brand, ServiceMaster Clean, has joined forces to help us raise funds. I’m excited to see the enthusiasm in both networks and the ever-growing partnership with Hire Heroes USA.”

“This partnership is a pivotal opportunity to further our mission, directly supporting veterans and their spouses in building fulfilling careers post-military service,” said Ross Dickman, Hire Heroes USA CEO.

For further information, contact [email protected].

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

HydraMaster

HydraMaster Partners With New Source Network Distributors

Growth & Acquisitions / News
PuroClean

PuroClean Names Morristown Location Franchise of the Year

Awards / News
Wildfire

EPA Prepares Great Lakes Region for Summer Wildfire Smoke

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Woman leader

DOL Spotlights Eliminating Gender-based Violence

Business Management & Operations / Diversification / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
ATI Turns 35 800x533

ATI Restoration Celebrates 35 Years of Disaster Recovery

Growth & Acquisitions / News
First Onsite

First Onsite Offers Severe Weather Guide

Disasters / Health & Safety / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...