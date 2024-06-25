ServiceMaster Restore Aims to Raise US$150,000 for Veterans

ServiceMaster Restore will host its second annual We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament on July 15 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago.

The event aims to raise funds to help make a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans and their families in partnership with Hire Heroes USA. This year, ServiceMaster Clean joins ServiceMaster Retore to raise $150,000 and focuses on helping veterans find successful careers post-military service.

“Last year’s launch was a tremendous success,” said John Tovar, ServiceMaster brands group president. “Our ServiceMaster Restore network rallied together in support of our nation’s heroes and this year, our sister brand, ServiceMaster Clean, has joined forces to help us raise funds. I’m excited to see the enthusiasm in both networks and the ever-growing partnership with Hire Heroes USA.”

“This partnership is a pivotal opportunity to further our mission, directly supporting veterans and their spouses in building fulfilling careers post-military service,” said Ross Dickman, Hire Heroes USA CEO.

For further information, contact [email protected].