ServiceForge Plants 2M Trees Worldwide

April 22, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ServiceForge
ServiceForge has planted more than two million trees worldwide, a milestone reached in time for Earth Day 2026.

ServiceForgethe 24/7 live answering and customer service platform built for skilled trades and home service businesses, made a significant achievement in its ongoing sustainability drive: The company has now planted more than two million trees worldwide, a milestone reached in time for Earth Day 2026.

Each month, ServiceForge plants one tree for every employee and every customer. What began as a simple commitment to give back has grown into a meaningful, long-term impact effort, now surpassing a major milestone. This accomplishment reflects the company’s continued dedication to environmental stewardship and community-focused values.

For context, two million trees adds up to:

  • Approximately 4,000 acres of forest.
  • Roughly 3,000 football fields.
  • Trees sufficient to remove an estimated 44,000 metric tons of CO₂ per year (equivalent of taking 9,500 cars off the road).

“This milestone reflects the kind of work we believe in: steady, intentional and rooted in real impact,” said Jane Blanchard, head of brand and marketing for ServiceForge. “In the skilled trades, success isn’t about quick wins; it’s about the slow, human work of strengthening homes, businesses and communities. Planting trees is a natural extension of that mission. It’s a way for us to contribute to something lasting, something that grows alongside the businesses we serve.”

ServiceForge partners with verified reforestation organizations that plant trees in areas affected by deforestation, wildfires and climate change. Partners include Trees for the Future, Save the Redwoods League and Friends of Pando, ensuring that each tree contributes to restoration efforts where it’s needed most.

“We’re in the business of fixing things,” Blanchard said. “What better way to exemplify that commitment than by planting trees, which clean the air, restore habitats and ultimately make the world a better place.”

For more information about ServiceForge and their Giving Back initiative, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

CO2

More Companies Committed to Validated Emission Targets

News / Sustainability
green bottle with green leaves

Green Cleaners Driving Green Surfactants Adoption

Cleaning / News / Sustainability
AI graphic 800

Stop Using One AI Tool for Everything

Business Management & Operations / Products & Technologies / Video
Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration Acquires Beach Contracting

Growth & Acquisitions / News
HydraMaster Titan 575HP

Upgraded HydraMaster TITAN 575HP Truckmount Debuts

News / Products & Technologies
PuroClean California

PuroClean Looks to Expand to the California Bay Area

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Do you expect pest activity to be a major cleaning issue this spring?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...