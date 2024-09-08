September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Legend Brands

The 370 EFI truckmount upgrades the best-selling Sapphire Scientific® 370 with new efficiency, longevity, and ease of use. Given its ultra-low fuel consumption – cleaning at 1 gallon per hour – and inclusion in the Kohler extended oil life program, you can save $10,000 over five years in fuel, oil, and service-related costs.

Its Kohler EFI engine operates at 65% capacity at maximum load – almost 25% less than any other truckmount. That means lower repair costs, less downtime, and longer component life.

The 370 EFI also includes Sapphire’s patented heat exchanger and cooling belt technology. Cerakote-coated exhaust components lower temperatures by 35%, reducing part wear.

The 370 EFI is covered by 2-year parts and labor plus an extended 5-year limited warranty on the heat exchanger, frame, and waste tank.

Learn more at www.legendbrands.com/products/370-efi-truckmount.

Booth: 132