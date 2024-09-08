September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Legend Brands

September 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Legend feature5

The 370 EFI truckmount upgrades the best-selling Sapphire Scientific® 370 with new efficiency, longevity, and ease of use. Given its ultra-low fuel consumption – cleaning at 1 gallon per hour – and inclusion in the Kohler extended oil life program, you can save $10,000 over five years in fuel, oil, and service-related costs.

Its Kohler EFI engine operates at 65% capacity at maximum load – almost 25% less than any other truckmount. That means lower repair costs, less downtime, and longer component life.

The 370 EFI also includes Sapphire’s patented heat exchanger and cooling belt technology. Cerakote-coated exhaust components lower temperatures by 35%, reducing part wear.

The 370 EFI is covered by 2-year parts and labor plus an extended 5-year limited warranty on the heat exchanger, frame, and waste tank.

Learn more at www.legendbrands.com/products/370-efi-truckmount.

Booth: 132

Contact: 800-932-3030 | www.legendbrands.com/products/370-efi-truckmount

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: PuroClean

Sponsored
Ebac feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Ebac Industrial Products

Sponsored
Delmhorst-stacked-feature-180x150

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Delmhorst

Sponsored
Corelogic feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: CoreLogic

Sponsored
Cleanco feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Cleanco Truckmounts

Sponsored
Rotobrush

Our Commitment To Be The Best Is What We Don’t Brush Off!

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...