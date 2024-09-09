Second Limited Public Review for IICRC S400 Standard Now Open

September 9, 2024
IICRC

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened a second limited public review for the IICRC S400 Standard for professional cleaning, maintenance, and restoration of the commercial built environment. Download the substantive changes made to the draft standard and submit your comments online until Oct. 6 here.

As part of the ANSI 30-day limited public review period, all comments must be submitted using the online comment form.

The IICRC S400 standard focuses on the commercial built environment and defines frequencies, objectives, results, principles, and practices to clean, maintain, and restore the built environment. The built environment is defined as materials, building assemblies, structures, furniture, fixtures, and equipment located inside a building envelope.

For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by the IICRC, visit www.iicrc.org. To purchase a copy of IICRC standards, click here.

Elizabeth Christenson

