Sean Slatinsky Appointed ATI Restoration Vice President of National Response Services

ATI Restoration (ATI) named Sean Slatinsky vice president of national response services. In this role, Slatinsky will lead ATI’s nationwide disaster response efforts, overseeing large-loss project execution, strategic mobilization, and operational coordination across the country.

Slatinsky brings more than 20 years of hands-on experience in the restoration industry. He started his career as a water technician and has since managed every kind of restoration project—from residential emergencies to complex, multi-site commercial losses. Over the years, he’s led field teams, regional divisions, and national operations for organizations supporting large-scale catastrophe response. He’s also guided acquired companies through successful integration and helped build scalable systems to support growth. What’s remained constant throughout his career is his passion for helping people in crisis and his steady leadership in high-pressure environments.

“Sean brings deep industry experience and an unwavering commitment to service,” said Jerry Cielak, president of national response services. “He’s someone who leads from the front, whether it’s mentoring teams in the field or developing national response strategies. His calm, solutions-oriented approach makes him a trusted leader, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Slatinsky holds a bachelor of science in business management from Kennesaw State University and an MBA from Georgia Southern University. He lives in Atlanta with his wife of 15 years and their two children. Outside of work, he’s a licensed private pilot and a two-time Ironman finisher—bringing the same focus and determination to every challenge he takes on.