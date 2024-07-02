Safety Express Acquires Sycorp Environmental

Safety Express Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramsco, has acquired Sycorp Environmental Inc.

The purchase of Sycorp, a Richmond, Canada-based distributor of restoration and safety equipment, expands Safety Express’s product portfolio and geographic footprint in the province of British Columbia and the greater Canadian market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“For over 25 years, we have been able to grow with the support of our customers, employees, and supplier partners,” said Malcolm Gray, Sycorp president. “We are delighted to join forces with the team at Safety Express and excited to leverage our combined strengths to provide even better experiences for our dedicated customers, supplier partners, and employees alike.”

“The Sycorp team shares Safety Express’s commitment to providing the best experience in the industry,” added Munawar Quraishi, Safety Express president. “We are delighted to partner with Malcolm and extend a warm welcome to the entire team at Sycorp.”