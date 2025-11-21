Ryan Moore Named CEO of ATI Restoration

ATI Restoration (ATI) appointed Ryan Moore CEO, effective immediately. Moore, who previously served as president and chief growth officer, succeeds David Carpenter, who is departing the company after four years of leadership.

This transition marks a return to ATI’s family roots. Ryan Moore is the son of Gary Moore, who founded ATI in 1989. Ryan’s journey with the company began in his youth, sweeping warehouse floors and learning the trade in the field. His deep understanding of the business is built on decades of hands-on experience, from frontline restoration work to executive leadership where he drove ATI’s national expansion and sales strategy.

“ATI has always been more than a company; it’s home,” Moore said. “I grew up in this business, learning restoration in the field, and have seen firsthand the hard work, integrity, and teamwork that have shaped us for nearly four decades. The qualities that built ATI—caring for our customers, supporting each other, taking pride in our craft, and operating with urgency and excellence—are the same ones we will reinforce as we move forward.”

As CEO, Moore’s vision focuses on operational excellence and unifying the company under its One ATI strategy. His immediate priorities include strengthening service delivery, deepening customer relationships, and fostering a culture where employees feel connected and valued.

Moore’s leadership philosophy is grounded in the values that built ATI. He was instrumental in establishing the ATI CARES values program, which emphasizes communication, opportunity, doing the right thing, enjoying the journey, and striving for excellence. His dedication to professional development also led to the creation of ATI University, an internal training program designed to empower employees to advance their careers.

Moore’s contributions to the industry and business community have been widely recognized, earning him the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2023. He holds over 45 trade licenses and serves on the board of Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).