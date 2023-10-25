RJ Schinner CFO Named One of Wisconsin’s Top Executives

Joe Siekierski, R.J. Schinner Co. Inc. chief financial officer (CFO), has been named a 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 by Titan CEO and its headline sponsor Wipfli LLP.

The local awards program recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in Wisconsin for demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Siekierski and the other 99 Titan 100 award recipients will be honored at a ceremony on January 18, 2024, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“On behalf of everyone at R.J. Schinner, we congratulate Joe on this well-deserved award. He is a valuable member of our corporate team and an important contributor to the success R.J. Schinner has achieved and will continue to achieve in the coming years,” said Ken Schinner, R.J. Schinner CEO.

R.J. Schinner Co. Inc. is a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based redistributor of paper products, can liners, janitorial supplies, and food service disposables to the commercial marketplace. For more information, visit www.rjschinner.com.