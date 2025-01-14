Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration Receives Funding from Private Equity Firm Bertram Capital

January 14, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Ridgeline Roofing Restoration

Bertram Capital Management LLC, a middle-market private equity firm, closed its first fund extension platform, Bertram Ignite I, LP with US$260 million total capital commitments.  The Ignite I closing follows the oversubscribed closing of Bertram’s fifth flagship fund, Bertram Capital V, L.P (BC V) in January 2024. BC V raised a total of $1.6 billion.

Ignite I made its first investment in Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration, a provider of residential re-roofing and restoration services across the Southeast with operations in AlabamaGeorgiaTennesseeNorth CarolinaSouth CarolinaMississippi, and Florida in January 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“When we launched Bertram in 2006, our goal was to support lower middle market, founder-owned businesses through technology enablement and strategic acquisitions,” said Jeff Drazan, Bertram founder and managing partner. “As Bertram has incrementally invested in larger companies, we recognized the opportunity to re-engage our value creation investment strategy with lower middle market businesses, leveraging our in-house IT services group, Bertram Labs, and our established deal origination network. Bertram wanted to ensure we continued to have a vehicle to partner with smaller founder-owned businesses within business services, consumer and industrial sectors. We plan to leverage the success of our tenured investment team and our 18-year track record to partner with exciting lower middle market companies through both control and non-control investments.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

