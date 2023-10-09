RIA Seeks Donations for 2024 Convention’s Silent Auction
October 9, 2023—
Restoration Industry Association (RIA) is seeking donations for its silent auction that will take place at RIA’s 2024 International Restoration & Industry Expo, which will take place April 8–10 in Dallas, Texas, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.
The silent auction will benefit 6 Stones, a non-profit organization supported by RIA’s partner company, Dalworth Restoration. The organization provides a range of services and opportunities to families in need in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
By donating a product or service, your company not only supports the services of 6 Stones, but also gains positive exposure. To do so and for more information, contact Kate Douglas at [email protected].