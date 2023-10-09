RIA Seeks Donations for 2024 Convention’s Silent Auction

Restoration Industry Association (RIA) is seeking donations for its silent auction that will take place at RIA’s 2024 International Restoration & Industry Expo, which will take place April 8–10 in Dallas, Texas, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

The silent auction will benefit 6 Stones, a non-profit organization supported by RIA’s partner company, Dalworth Restoration. The organization provides a range of services and opportunities to families in need in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

By donating a product or service, your company not only supports the services of 6 Stones, but also gains positive exposure. To do so and for more information, contact Kate Douglas at [email protected].