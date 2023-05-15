RIA Releases 2022 Annual Report
May 15, 2023—
The recently released 2022 RIA Annual Report, which was presented at the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) Convention and is now available on the RIA website, offers RIA members and interested parties a comprehensive overview of the association’s activities and financial performance.
The report provides a detailed account of the progress made in advocacy, education, and membership during 2022, as well as a financial snapshot of RIA’s performance.
To download your own copy of the 2022 RIA Annual Report, click here.
