FIGO Holdings Acquires Allen-Keith Construction and Restoration

Cleveland-based FIGO Holdings Inc. purchased North Canton, Ohio-based Allen-Keith Construction and Restoration, a privately owned and operated construction and restoration company serving commercial and residential clients in Ohio since 1975.

“FIGO Holdings and Allen-Keith Construction and Restoration are completely aligned toward the goal of providing outstanding service and results for our customers,” said Brennan Igoe, FIGO Holdings chairman. “Allen-Keith has been a key contributor to employment and economic development in Northeast Ohio for 50 years, and we want to thank the Hanlon Family for partnering with us to help drive the next phase of growth for the company and the community.”

“This partnership brings together the industry’s most qualified construction and restoration experts and will be supported by a robust corporate infrastructure and technology systems, to ensure a high quality, reliable and consistent customer experience. We will be stronger together and our customers will benefit,” added Bill Graham, Allen-Keith CEO and FIGO Holdings Board Member.

Allen-Keith’s former Owner, Lonnie Hanlon, has been in the restoration industry for more than 20 years. His father Dan Hanlon founded Allen-Keith Construction in the Canton metro area, and they have since expanded the company’s footprint throughout Ohio.

“Being acquired by FIGO Holdings is all about making Allen-Keith Construction and Restoration stronger for the customers and employees,” Lonnie Hanlon said. “Allen-Keith was founded on the values of a traditional family-owned business, placing an emphasis on workplace culture and customer service.”

“FIGO Holdings has a very similar culture to that of Allen-Keith, in that they place the highest value on both its customers and its people,” Dan Hanlon said. “I could not be prouder of how far we’ve come these last 50 years, but I’m even more excited about what the future holds for Allen-Keith.”

“At Allen-Keith, we’ve created an enviable culture of respect and growth, with loyal employees who take great care in providing the best service,” Graham said. “Every day, we pride ourselves on a job well done and in supporting our communities. We look forward to bringing together the FIGO Holdings resources so that we can best restore our customers’ property and their peace of mind.”