Read the July/August ISSA Today Digital Issue
ISSA Today’s July/August 2025 digital issue is now available. This issue, you can check out how to maximize the way you use artificial intelligence, learn how to power up your company’s marketing and branding approach, discover how to define cleaning for health through metrics, and simplify how you approach indoor air quality assessments. Additionally, get an inside look at a market snapshot in the 2025 cleaning and hygiene report, review what is coming up for ISSA Show North America 2025, and then enjoy a special Member Spotlight on Harvard Services Group.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- Straight Talk: The Military Mindset
- President’s Message: Cleaning for Health: It’s for Everyone
- ISSA In Action!: An inside look at what ISSA is doing for its members today.
- IAQ Uncovered: A breakdown of critical elements that define your building’s indoor environment.
- The Power of AI Agents: Work smarter, not harder.
- Defining Cleaning for Health Through Metrics: Indexes provide a measurement for surface and air contaminants.
- From Invisible to Indispensable: How to stay relevant in a hyper-digital world.
- The 2025 Cleaning and Hygiene Report: A market snapshot from Q1 and the signals for where to look next.
- Plug Into EVs to Improve Your Company’s Bottom Line: The benefits of replacing your gas-powered fleet with electric vehicles go beyond sustainability.
- Strategic Execution: This is where your facility management plan lives or dies.
- The ‘Or What?’ Question: Understand the four levels of sales management.
- Member Spotlight on Harvard Services Group: Empowering women, championing sustainability, and redefining commercial cleaning.
View the Table of Contents to see everything available in this issue.
