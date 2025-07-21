Read the July/August ISSA Today Digital Issue

ISSA Today’s July/August 2025 digital issue is now available. This issue, you can check out how to maximize the way you use artificial intelligence, learn how to power up your company’s marketing and branding approach, discover how to define cleaning for health through metrics, and simplify how you approach indoor air quality assessments. Additionally, get an inside look at a market snapshot in the 2025 cleaning and hygiene report, review what is coming up for ISSA Show North America 2025, and then enjoy a special Member Spotlight on Harvard Services Group.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

View the Table of Contents to see everything available in this issue.

