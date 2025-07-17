CRDN Expands Service Capabilities Across Network

Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network (CRDN), a franchise network dedicated to providing comprehensive home contents restoration services, added new training graduates across key regions. CRDN conducts a steady cadence of training, including sessions completed in the past few weeks. These training milestones strengthen CRDN’s ability to deliver expert textile, electronics, art, and full-service contents restoration—ensuring faster, higher-quality support for homeowners, businesses, and insurance partners after disaster strikes.

The following franchise owners and team members have completed CRDN’s introductory training and are now certified to restore textiles—items such as clothing, linens, and fabrics impacted by smoke, soot, or water damage:

Brad Smith , Sales Associate, CRDN of Northwest Arkansas

, Sales Associate, CRDN of Northwest Arkansas Karmen Saran , Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California)

, Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California) Rohinder Singh , Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California)

, Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California) Nicholas Mains , Business Development Manager, CRDN of Southeast Wisconsin

, Business Development Manager, CRDN of Southeast Wisconsin Melanie Buniger , Sales Manager, CRDN of Western Colorado

, Sales Manager, CRDN of Western Colorado Michael Clay , Territory Sales Manager, CRDN of Western St. Louis and Southern Missouri

, Territory Sales Manager, CRDN of Western St. Louis and Southern Missouri Heather Parker , General Manager, CRDN of Northwest and South Houston

, General Manager, CRDN of Northwest and South Houston Keren Glenn , Project Manager/Sales, CRDN of DFW

, Project Manager/Sales, CRDN of DFW Caleb Long , Commercial Account Executive, CRDN of DFW

, Commercial Account Executive, CRDN of DFW Frank Tull , Director of Sales, CRDN of DFW

, Director of Sales, CRDN of DFW Jason Parker , CRDN of west and South Houston, CRDN of the Ark-La-Tex, CRDN of the Midsouth

, CRDN of west and South Houston, CRDN of the Ark-La-Tex, CRDN of the Midsouth Jordan Campos , CRDN of Western Wisconsin

, CRDN of Western Wisconsin Austin Luff , Operations Manager, CRDN of Delaware

, Operations Manager, CRDN of Delaware Chase Gallon, Operations Manager, CRDN of Delaware

The following individuals have successfully completed one of more of CRDN’s art, electronics, and/or full-service contents restoration trainings, empowering these facilities to offer comprehensive end-to-end restoration services:

Art, Electronics and Full-Service Contents Restoration Trainees:

Steve Inaudi , Sales, CRDN of Oregon

, Sales, CRDN of Oregon Zach Miller , Operations Manager, CRDN Montana

, Operations Manager, CRDN Montana Brett Schara , CRDN Tech, CRDN Montana

, CRDN Tech, CRDN Montana Diana Emmons , Vice President, CRDN of Manitoba

, Vice President, CRDN of Manitoba Alexis Mercado , Contents Manager, CRDN of Southern Nevada and Southern Utah

, Contents Manager, CRDN of Southern Nevada and Southern Utah Grant Beatty , Sales Representative, CRDN of Greater Southwest Pennsylvania

, Sales Representative, CRDN of Greater Southwest Pennsylvania Thomas Harvey, Customer Service Representative, CRDN of the Central Valley (California)

Art and Electronics Restoration Trainees:

Chris Haddad , Owner, CRDN Ontario North

, Owner, CRDN Ontario North Kevin Desloges , Manager, CRDN Ontario North

, Manager, CRDN Ontario North Jennifer Whitmarsh, Owner, CRDN of Western New York

Art Restoration Trainees:

Tammy Jackson , Electronics/Contents Manager, CRDN of Greater Columbus

, Electronics/Contents Manager, CRDN of Greater Columbus Paige Lewis, Team Member, CRDN of Greater Columbus

Full-Service Contents Restoration Trainees:

Jennifer Russell , Owner, CRDN of Chicago

, Owner, CRDN of Chicago Raymond Farrell , Owner, CRDN of Central Texas

, Owner, CRDN of Central Texas Eric Dulock , General Manager, CRDN of Central Texas

, General Manager, CRDN of Central Texas Leonard Bradburry , Operations Manager, CRDN of Central Texas

, Operations Manager, CRDN of Central Texas Connor Pewitt , Customer Service Representative, CRDN of Central Texas

, Customer Service Representative, CRDN of Central Texas Eric Garcia , Project Manager, CRDN of Central and Western Massachusetts and Vermont

, Project Manager, CRDN of Central and Western Massachusetts and Vermont Dominic Rodriguez , Technician, CRDN of Central and Western Massachusetts and Vermont

, Technician, CRDN of Central and Western Massachusetts and Vermont Edgar Galaviz , Vice President of Operations, CRDN of DFW

, Vice President of Operations, CRDN of DFW Ryan Gallemore , Owner, CRDN of St. Louis and SE Missouri

, Owner, CRDN of St. Louis and SE Missouri Joey Yazdi, Project Manager, CRDN of St. Louis and SE Missouri

As a final highlight, the following individuals completed the introductory textiles restoration training as well as the training for all additional restoration services (art, electronics, and full-service contents restoration) supporting their launch into the full suite of CRDN contents services:

Art May , Operations Manager, CRDN of Northwest and South Houston

, Operations Manager, CRDN of Northwest and South Houston Braden Lee , Owner, CRDN of Montgomery and Central Alabama

, Owner, CRDN of Montgomery and Central Alabama Brian Fish , General Manager, CRDN of South-Central New England

, General Manager, CRDN of South-Central New England Heather Parker , General Manager, CRDN of Northwest and South Houston

, General Manager, CRDN of Northwest and South Houston Jeremy Stonely , Operations Manager, CRDN Montana

, Operations Manager, CRDN Montana Lucas Haakenson , Sales Assistant Manager, CRDN of North Dakota

, Sales Assistant Manager, CRDN of North Dakota Ashpinder Singh, Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California)

Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California) Kylie Hurn , Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California)

, Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California) Manvir Saran, Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California)

Owner, CRDN of the Central Valley (California) Karanvir Thiara, Owner, CRDN of Vancouver Island, CRDN of Interior British Columbia

Owner, CRDN of Vancouver Island, CRDN of Interior British Columbia Kamaldip Rawala, Owner, CRDN of Vancouver Island, CRDN of Interior British Columbia

Owner, CRDN of Vancouver Island, CRDN of Interior British Columbia Sukhvir Mann, Owner, CRDN of Vancouver Island, CRDN of Interior British Columbia

Owner, CRDN of Vancouver Island, CRDN of Interior British Columbia Michael Koppy , Owner, CRDN of Greater Palm Beach

, Owner, CRDN of Greater Palm Beach Paige Koppy, Owner, CRDN of Greater Palm Beach

“The addition of these new training graduates represents an incredible expansion of CRDN’s capabilities across key markets,” said Wayne Wudyka, CEO of CRDN. “As we grow our CRDN network, we continue to strengthen our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality restoration services to homeowners and insurance partners. This momentum reinforces CRDN’s ability to service our customers with greater speed, expertise and care for what matters most.”