RIA Offers New AnswerForce Membership Perk

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) announced a new Affinity Partnership with AnswerForce to provide value to RIA members by allowing companies to focus on what matters most to them and letting their professional receptionists answer.

RIA members may now receive exclusive discounts on AnswerForce services. Get 24/7 answering services built for restoration businesses that want to grow. With customized scripting and experienced receptionists, AnswerForce provides restorers with reliable call answering, intake, scheduling, and more that’s built for growth. Get RIA Membership discounts on flexible plans to suit your needs and the seasons. With AnswerForce, you know that your services are scalable for call surges with consistent quality, and after-hours, weekends, and holidays are included as standard. RIA members get a 6% discount on plan minutes.

The RIA is consistently looking for ways to bring added value to its membership and believes this partnership will provide services that will help member companies find tailored solutions and answers to employee leadership, retention, and recruitment challenges.