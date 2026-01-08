RIA Names Vince Scarfo to Lead Government Affairs Advocacy

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) announced that Vince Scarfo has joined the organization to lead its government affairs efforts, reinforcing the RIA’s commitment to advancing the restoration industry at the state and federal levels.

Scarfo brings more than two decades of senior executive leadership experience, including leadership roles at three Fortune 50 companies, nearly two decades working on Capitol Hill, and almost five years leading an independent restoration company. This rare combination of corporate leadership, legislative experience, and hands-on industry operations positions him uniquely to work alongside RIA members, legislators, regulators, and partners to protect restorers’ ability to perform emergency services, advocate for fair and practical regulation, and elevate the restoration industry’s voice nationwide.

“The sharp increase in legislation affecting restorers makes one thing clear: our collective voice must be heard. It’s not that policymakers are adversaries—it’s that the restoration industry hasn’t consistently had a seat at the table.” Scarfo said. “When we are not engaged, others shape our future. Having studied the RIA’s 80-year history, I believe there has never been a more important time for our industry to engage, advocate, and help shape policy alongside those responsible for setting the law.”

The RIA’s leadership noted that the role reflects the organization’s growing focus on proactive advocacy and coalition-building.

“Vince’s background, integrity, and deep understanding of our industry make him uniquely qualified to lead this work,” said Kristy Cohen, RIA’s CEO. “His appointment strengthens our ability to engage policymakers and other key decision makers in constructive, solutions-oriented dialogue.”

Scarfo will oversee RIA’s legislative strategy, grassroots activation, carrier relations, and coalition partnerships as part of a broader effort to strengthen advocacy for the restoration industry.