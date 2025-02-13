RIA Launches 2025 TPA Survey

February 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
RIA TPA Survey

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) has launched its Third Party Administrator (TPA) Survey through its Advocacy and Government Affairs (AGA) Committee. This survey aims to improve the TPA experience and strengthen collaboration between restoration professionals and TPAs.

The anonymous survey lets restoration professionals in the U.S. and Canada share their honest feedback about working with TPAs. Participants can comment on topics like guidelines, contractor support, claims volume, and more.

After collecting all responses, the RIA will analyze the results and compile them into the RIA 2025 TPA Scorecard Report, which will be released in April. This report will help TPAs understand feedback and identify areas for improvement.

To take part in the 2025 RIA Third Party Administrator (TPA) Survey, click here.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Feb. 28

