RIA Expands Accessibility: Position Papers Now Available in Spanish and French

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) announced that all existing AGA Position Papers have now been translated into Spanish and French, enhancing accessibility for restoration professionals across North America and beyond.

This milestone was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Luis Suarez and ReStor Right Bilingual Academy for the Spanish translations, and AGA Canada for the French translations. Their contributions ensure that restoration professionals can access critical advocacy resources in their preferred language, strengthening industry knowledge and engagement worldwide.

This initiative reflects RIA’s commitment to inclusivity and advocacy, ensuring that restoration professionals, regardless of language, have access to the tools and information needed to support fair business practices and industry growth.

To explore the newly translated Position Papers, click here.