RIA AGA Canada Releases Prompt Pay Position Paper to Support Restoration Industry

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) Advocacy and Government Affairs (AGA) Canada released its first Prompt Pay Position Paper, a vital resource designed to help restoration professionals navigate prompt payment legislation across Canada.

Prompt payment legislation has been enacted at the federal level and in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, with other provinces currently considering or advancing similar legislation. While the fundamental concepts remain consistent across jurisdictions, variations exist in how the laws are applied. Understanding these nuances is essential for restorers seeking fair and timely payment for their services.

This position paper provides a comprehensive overview of prompt payment laws, their impact on restoration businesses, and strategies for restorers to protect their financial interests. By equipping contractors with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate these regulations, AGA Canada is strengthening industry advocacy efforts and working toward a fairer business environment for restoration professionals.