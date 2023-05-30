The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

May 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Digital Marketing - Part 1

In Part 1 of the Digital Marketing Demystified Series, created exclusively for ISSA, CMM, and Cleanfax, internationally renowned marketing expert Ron Cates covers the core elements of successful digital marketing, taking into consideration the budget and time constraints of running your business.

For part 1 of this special series, Cates specifically explores email marketing—a tactic that can yield a great return on your investment. You’ll learn the necessary strategies that will help email marketing work consistently for your business, while saving you both time and money.

Cates covers targeting, growing your list, creating content that works, amplifying email with social media, and so much more. You’ll leave the webinar ready and equipped to apply your own email marketing campaign, in ways better that many of the world’s leading brands!

Advanced marketers will learn new tricks, but beginners will never feel lost. These are entertaining, fun, educational, can’t-miss sessions that will positively help with the growth of your business.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to improve your digital marketing! Click below to watch the webinar and learn more!

