May/June 2024 Restoration Showcase: Legend Brands

May 2, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Customers are streamlining job visits and saving hours in traffic with the Dri-Eaz° Command Center™ Ecosystem. It’s a no-cost, remote monitoring platform that uses Bluetooth and Wifi built into Command Hub-enabled dehumidifiers and air scrubbers for real-time job data and control—24/7, wherever you are.

Simply set up your no-cost business account in the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro™ dashboard to monitor jobs and control access to job data—from the office or in the field. Your techs can even use the app to start after-hours jobs. With the push of a button, the Command Center Pro dashboard delivers detailed job reports including graphed dehumidifier readings. Get connected today—download Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro from Apple and Google Play stores.

For more information: 800-932-3030 | www.legendbrands.com/resources/command-center

