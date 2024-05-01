RIA Celebrates 2024 Phoenix Award Winners

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) named its Phoenix Award Winners for Innovation in Remediation/Restoration and Innovation in Reconstruction. The Restoration Industry Association’s Phoenix Awards for Innovation in Restoration and Reconstruction recognize exceptional contributions in property restoration.

RIA’s 2024 Innovation in Reconstruction Phoenix Award Winner is ATI Restoration LLC for its work on the Trailpoint at Woodlands apartment complex water damage reconstruction project. Jeff Allen, ATI Restoration project manager, led his team through a massive reconstruction job during the holiday season to give more than 120 residents their homes back as quickly as possible.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to accept the prestigious RIA Phoenix Award,” said Ritchy Fuentes, ATI Restoration Regional Manager–Houston. “This recognition is not just a testament to our team’s restoration expertise and hard work, but also a symbol of the resilience and spirit of collaboration that defines our industry. This award is dedicated to all ATI employees who aid in rebuilding lives and communities with compassion, empathy, and perseverance.”

RIA’s 2024 Innovation in Restoration and Remediation Phoenix Award Winner is Kelmann Restoration for its work on the Muskego Norway School District’s Bay Lane Elementary school fire restoration project. Melissa Buckler, Kelmann Restoration project manager, and her team created a comprehensive plan allowing the school to close for just one week and keep the key stakeholders, the students, in class and learning on schedule.