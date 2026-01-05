Revision of ANSI/IICRC S700 Standard for Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration

January 5, 2026Cleanfax Staff
IICRC-standards

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) initiated the revision of the ANSI/IICRC S700 Standard for Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration.

This revised Standard will provide a specific set of practical principles, methods, and processes for the restoration of fire and smoke damaged structures, materials, assemblies, and systems. The Standard will cover the entire process of evaluation, mitigation, cleaning, and restoration. In addition, this Standard will cover: scope development, engineering controls, proper cleaning methods and processes, and proper documentation of the property being restored.

This revision will include the addition of principles, methods, and processes to clean and restore structures, materials, assemblies, and systems impacted by wildfires into the ANSI/IICRC S700: 2025 Standard for Professional Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration. In addition, other areas of the Standard will be updated to reflect industry developments and changes as needed.

IICRC is seeking volunteers from the following stakeholder categories: anyone who performs cleaning or restoration on property damaged by fire and smoke; the property, casualty, and liability insurance industry; brokers and agents who write property, casualty, and liability policies; property owners and managers; anyone who represents an insured or holds a lien on property damaged by fire and smoke.

The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 31. To submit an application, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Brandon Radmall of Paul Davis Restoration of Salt Lake City Showcases New Training Center

Paul Davis Restoration Opens IICRC-Approved Training Center in Salt Lake City

News
Young male student writes information from portable net-book while prepare for lectures in University campus,hipster man working on laptop computer while sitting in cafe,vintage color,selective focus

IICRC S220 Standard for Professional Inspection for Hard Surface Floor Coverings Available for Review

News
children at daycare

New Mexico Became First State to Offer Free Child Care for All

News
J&R Restoration

J&R Restoration Invests in Community Through $10,000 in Year-End Charitable Giving

Community Outreach / News
military housing

National Defense Authorization Act Includes IICRC Mold-Remediation Standard

News
Vector Design - Eps10 Building and City Illustration, City scene, Town and Nature green field landscape

Green Buildings Market Is Slowing

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...