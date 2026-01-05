Revision of ANSI/IICRC S700 Standard for Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) initiated the revision of the ANSI/IICRC S700 Standard for Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration.

This revised Standard will provide a specific set of practical principles, methods, and processes for the restoration of fire and smoke damaged structures, materials, assemblies, and systems. The Standard will cover the entire process of evaluation, mitigation, cleaning, and restoration. In addition, this Standard will cover: scope development, engineering controls, proper cleaning methods and processes, and proper documentation of the property being restored.

This revision will include the addition of principles, methods, and processes to clean and restore structures, materials, assemblies, and systems impacted by wildfires into the ANSI/IICRC S700: 2025 Standard for Professional Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration. In addition, other areas of the Standard will be updated to reflect industry developments and changes as needed.

IICRC is seeking volunteers from the following stakeholder categories: anyone who performs cleaning or restoration on property damaged by fire and smoke; the property, casualty, and liability insurance industry; brokers and agents who write property, casualty, and liability policies; property owners and managers; anyone who represents an insured or holds a lien on property damaged by fire and smoke.

The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 31. To submit an application, click here.