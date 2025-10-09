Restorerz Emergency Services Names John Gonchegulyan COO

Gonchegulyan has played a pivotal role at Restorerz for years, wearing many hats and developing a deep understanding of the company’s operations, culture, and core values. Known as a problem solver and trusted leader, he has ensured seamless operations while continuously optimizing processes to support the company’s mission of helping clients and partners deliver at the highest level.

“John has been instrumental in our growth and success, and this promotion is a natural next step,” said Edgar Mirzoian, Restorerz Emergency Services CEO. “With his broader scope of duties as COO, John will help us move faster, scale smarter, and continue expanding our national presence while maintaining the reliability and excellence our clients expect.”

As COO, Gonchegulyan will oversee production teams, claims, estimating, customer service, and sales operations, ensuring performance to KPIs and driving cross-departmental excellence. His leadership will be critical in strengthening Restorerz’s ability to meet increasing demand, support national expansion, and set new benchmarks of quality in the restoration industry.

“I’m honored to step into the COO role at Restorerz,” Gonchegulyan said. “This company has an incredible culture and a reputation for delivering excellence in every project. I look forward to continuing to build on our momentum, supporting our teams, and leading us into the next stage of growth.”

With this appointment, Restorerz reinforces its leadership team as it continues to build on its Inc. 5000 recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing companies, expand service offerings, and set new standards of reliability and innovation in the restoration industry.