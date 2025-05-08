Restorerz Emergency Services Names Edgar Mirzoian CEO

Restorerz Emergency Services, a technologically advanced emergency restoration company with locations in California and Nevada, said its CEO Eduard Mirzoian is stepping down from his duties and has tapped current Restorerz chief operating officer, Edgar Mirzoian, to lead the company.

“From the very first day I stepped foot in the restoration industry, Edgar has been by my side, sharing in every triumph, setback and lesson along the way,” Eduard Mirzoian said. “He is the perfect candidate to guide Restorerz into its next exciting chapter because of his relentless dedication, strong leadership, and deep understanding of our company’s vision and culture. He has consistently demonstrated remarkable inventiveness and a persistent drive for excellence. I have full confidence that he will not only meet but exceed all expectations.”

Edgar Mirzoian said it is a great honor to be named as his brother’s successor.

“While Eduard is leaving some big shoes to fill, I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Restorerz,” he said. “I want to accelerate our growth and strengthen our market presence to set new standards in the restoration industry. Restorerz trajectory is climbing each day, and I’m looking forward to helping our company cement its footing in our current markets as we look to expand our services into additional cities and states.”

Edgar Mirzoian has a long history in restoration services and has worked in nearly every position across two different states during his more than 13 years in the industry. He joined Restorerz in January 2023.

While Eduard Mirzoian will be stepping down as CEO, he will still be active in the restoration industry with plans to develop new software that will assist companies like Restorerz in generating more leads and building fences around referral partnerships in their service areas.

“While I will no longer be working at the company, I will still be around to offer Edgar assistance and advice,” Eduard Mirzioan said. “I will actively support Edgar as we expand Restorerz’s national footprint, but my primary focus will be to develop cutting-edge restoration technology that will not only benefit Restorerz but will revolutionize the entire industry.”

Restorerz Emergency Services offers technology-driven emergency restoration solutions, including water, fire, and mold remediation and sewage cleanup. The company’s certified and highly trained team applys the latest best practices, tools, and technology to solve the problems of residential and commercial customers facing the aftermath of catastrophic property damage.