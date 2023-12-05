Restorerz Emergency Services Adds New Location in Orange County

Restorerz Emergency Services, a restoration company in Southern California, has expanded its service with the opening of a new location serving Orange County, California.

“We’re thrilled to now offer even greater coverage of the entire Los Angeles area,” said Eduard Mirzoian, Restorerz Emergency Services CEO. “Our mission is to provide premium restoration to the whole community.”

Restorerz Emergency Services uses technological tools, including 3D capture videos and images, to help restore homes and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, and other catastrophic events.

“There’s a genuine need for innovative services like ours,” Mirzoian said. “Our technology solutions help us provide the region’s most effective, reliable restoration service, but it’s our commitment to a personalized, white-glove experience that truly sets us apart from the competition. Each customer approaches us with a unique need, and we tailor our expertise and technology to fit their situation. That’s how we’ve earned the trust of homeowners and business owners throughout the Los Angeles area.”

Restorerz Emergency Services was launched in 2019 and has grown to three locations that serve all of Los Angeles and the surrounding area. The company reported 817% growth over a three-year period and was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

For more information, visit restorerz.com.