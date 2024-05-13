Restoration Management Partners with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Restoration Management Co. has teamed up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to sponsor its 2024 Big Climb Event in San Francisco for the third consecutive year.

“Working with the LLS for the last three years has been an incredibly rewarding partnership,” said Jon Takata, Restoration Management founder and CEO. “Being able to support LLS’s mission and witness some of the amazing things they have done when it comes to blood cancer has been worthwhile.”

Big Climb has helped LLS invest more than $1.6 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment. Participants can climb, in-person or virtually, in honor of local patients in their communities who are spotlighted as a source of inspiration throughout their Big Climb journey.