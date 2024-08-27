Restoration Management Co. Named a Winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces

Restoration Management Co. has announced it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces award, issued by Energage for the fifth year in a row. Since 1985, Restoration Management Co. has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-plus year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“We are thrilled to again be recognized as a Top Workplace winner for the fifth year in a row,” said Jon Takata, Restoration Management Co. founder and president. “The people and team we have here at RMC are truly what makes this company great, and this recognition solidifies that. Being allowed an opportunity for our employees to provide honest feedback has been critical in implementing amazing changes & innovations that has taken RMC to the next level.”

Top Workplaces celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces list is chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”