Announcing LEVLR: An AI-Powered Tool to Compare Xactimate Estimates

May 3, 2025
LEVLR-Hero2

Restoration industry veteran Jeff Diem has officially launched LEVLR, a new AI-powered tool designed to help contractors instantly compare and analyze Xactimate estimates—with the goal of reducing one of the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of the estimating process, reaching an agreement with the adjuster.

LEVLR made its debut at the 2025 Restoration Industry Association (RIA) Convention in West Palm Beach.

LEVLR is specifically built for restorers and estimators who are tired of wasting hours comparing their estimates to an adjuster’s or third-party administrator’s (TPA) version. Traditionally, reconciling these “comparative estimates” means digging through line items with a pencil and highlighter to find what’s been changed, removed, or added. LEVLR’s AI eliminates that bottleneck with a color-coded interface that flags missed or changed line items in seconds.

“Restorers should be focused on getting the job done—not losing time hunting through estimates line by line,” said Diem. “LEVLR helps you catch what matters, faster, so you can protect your margins and move on.”

The platform is already gaining traction among early adopters. “Most of our time on recon work is spent reconciling the differences, which is a huge time suck. I’m looking for the easy eye test,” said AJ Hamilton, owner of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE. “LEVLR is very intuitive. I like that.”

With its clean layout, side-by-side comparison, and smart visual cues, LEVLR helps users spot discrepancies immediately. The tool is subscription-based and designed to integrate seamlessly into a restorer’s workflow, whether in the office or out in the field.

Restorers interested to learn how this new tool can save hours of manual comparison work—while increasing accuracy and claim recovery can learn more at getlevlr.com.

About LEVLR

LEVLR is an AI-powered software tool built to help restoration contractors instantly compare Xactimate estimates. Founded by Jeff Diem, a restoration entrepreneur with over a decade of industry experience, LEVLR was created to eliminate the frustration and inefficiency of manual estimate reconciliation. Diem previously owned a Paul Davis franchise and now leads Elkmont Estimates, a top third-party estimating company supporting restorers nationwide.

Media Contact:
Jeff Diem
LEVLR
[email protected]
https://getlevlr.com

