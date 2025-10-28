Restoration Company Cotton Holdings Acquired by Sullivan Brothers

Cotton Holdings Inc., a Houston-based global leader in infrastructure support services, announced that Sullivan Brothers Family of Cos. (SBFC), a growing enterprise that builds, operates, and invests in businesses, has acquired Cotton from Sun Capital Partners Inc. Together, SBFC and Cotton will leverage their combined strengths, resources, and industry expertise to broaden service capabilities in the disaster response sector, providing greater support to communities and businesses recovering from catastrophic events.

“This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Cotton Holdings’ continued evolution as a leader in our industry,” said Pete Bell, Cotton founder and chairman. “Partnering with SBFC, a family-founded firm with shared values of collaboration and client service as well as decades of industry experience, will provide us long-term capital and support. Together, we can continue investing in our people, culture, and communities, accelerating growth and expanding Cotton’s reach across the U.S. and beyond and bringing even greater excellence to the industries we proudly serve.”

“We have worked alongside Pete and the Cotton team for many years and truly respect their commitment to delivering quality response, recovery and construction services to their clients,” said Billy Sullivan, SBFC principal. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to invest in and grow organizations that exemplify operational excellence, strong leadership and an unwavering dedication to the people and places they serve. We look forward to enhancing our customers’ experience through this acquisition and supporting them when they need it most.”

“We have greatly valued our partnership with Pete Bell and his management team at Cotton,” said Marc Leder, Sun Capital co-CEO. “Through collaboration and a shared vision, the company achieved meaningful growth and is well positioned to continue delivering excellent results in its new partnership.”

Bell, alongside Co-CEOs Chris Sneck and Johnny Slaughter, will continue to lead the company into its next phase of strategic growth and innovation. No significant operational changes are anticipated—the company and its subsidiaries will continue operating under the Cotton name and brands.