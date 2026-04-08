PuroClean Attends Major Industry Events in 2026

PuroClean is maintaining strong momentum in 2026 with an active leadership presence across the restoration industry’s most prominent events. Through sponsorships, hosted networking opportunities, and conference participation, PuroClean’s leadership team is reinforcing the company’s commitment to active collaboration across the restoration, insurance, and franchise industries.

These engagements continue to expand strategic relationships with insurance carriers, TPAs, and industry partners, helping ensure PuroClean remains aligned with how restoration professionals and insurance partners work together throughout the claims process.

“Being visible and engaged across the industry is a deliberate priority for PuroClean,” said Steve White, PuroClean president. “Showing up, leading conversations, and staying connected to the broader community ensures we remain at the forefront of where restoration and franchising are headed.”

Throughout the year, PuroClean leadership will continue maintaining a strong presence at key industry events, including:

Notably, Chairman and CEO Mark W. Davis is scheduled to speak at the RIA Convention, contributing to industry dialogue around advancing standards, strengthening partnerships, and supporting the continued evolution of the restoration industry.

“[PuroClean’s] leadership and participation benefit not only their franchise owners, but the broader network of restoration professionals, helping the industry innovate and grow,” said Saima Hedrick, RIA CEO.

Earlier in the first quarter, PuroClean was proud to host the RIA AGA PuroClean Networking Event, bringing together restoration professionals for a day of connection, candid conversation, and forward-focused learning.PuroClean also maintained an active presence at several major industry gatherings in the first quarter of 2026, including INTRConnect, VERISK Elevate, the IFA Convention, PLRB Conference, the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, and more. These engagements reflect PuroClean’s focus on fostering meaningful dialogue and sharing perspectives across restoration professionals, insurance carriers, and industry organizations.

“Industry events create valuable opportunities to collaborate with partners across the restoration and insurance industries,” said George Hernandez, PuroClean chief operation officer. “By staying actively engaged, we strengthen the relationships and knowledge sharing that ultimately support our franchise owners and the communities they serve.”