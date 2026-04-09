ServiceMaster Recovery Management Adds 3 Locations

April 9, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ServiceMaster Recovery Management

ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) has expanded its footprint with three new U.S. locations in Milwaukee; Columbus, Ohio; and Tacoma, Washington.

  • ServiceMaster Recovery Services of Milwaukee is owned by Mark Cyganiak, who just celebrated 50 years with the brand. His operations serve Southeastern Wisconsin, Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
  • ServiceMaster by Neverman is owned by  Ken Neverman, helping businesses recover for 26 years in Columbus, Lancaster, and Newark, Ohio.
  • ServiceMaster of Tacoma is owned by Jeff Sorenson, serving the Tacoma area for 46 years.

The additions bring SRM’s nationwide network to more than 400 locations, ensuring commercial property owners and managers in these markets have access to large-loss and catastrophic restoration services.

“Adding three new locations marks a significant milestone for the SRM brand,” said Michael Veldman, SRM vice president, commercial operations. “It’s a direct result of the trust our customers place in us and our ongoing mission to scale with purpose while maintaining exceptional service.”

For more than 20 years, SRM has served as a trusted partner to commercial property owners facing their most difficult moments. Each new SRM designation strengthens the network’s ability to deliver that same standard of response wherever and whenever catastrophe strikes.

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