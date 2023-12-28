Restoration Business Loses Thousands From Theft Over Holiday Weekend

C.A.R.E. Services, an emergency disaster restoration company in Raleigh, North Carolina, suffered thousands of dollars in losses due to a robbery over the holiday weekend, WNCN-TV reports.

Owner Adam Rosenzweig told WNCN that tools and equipment worth roughly $10,000 were stolen from three of its company vans. It wasn’t until Christmas Day that Rosenzweig realized what had happened.

“They took things like a carpet cleaning wand which nobody can use but a carpet cleaner,” Rosenzweig told WNCN. “This stuff isn’t useful for anybody, they can’t really sell it to anybody.”

According to the article, most of the stolen goods were likely insured. However, the hit to the business came at the worst possible time, during what is typically the company’s busiest season.

“That was kind of the bummer—You don’t expect it to happen on Christmas Eve,” said Rosenzweig.

Employees at the company remained hopeful that, thanks to surveillance cameras and with the help of police, more answers regarding the theft would emerge that could lead to an arrest.