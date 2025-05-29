Equity Firm Compass Group Introduces Endurant Disaster Recovery

May 29, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Endurant Disaster Recovery

Compass Group Equity Partners has formed Endurant Disaster Recovery, a new restoration platform created through the strategic partnership of two established players in the disaster recovery and remediation space: Atlanta-based Parker Young Restoration and Memphis, Tennessee-based McCabe Restoration.

Parker Young Restoration, founded in 1986, brings extensive expertise in reconstruction, mitigation, contents, and asbestos abatement for both commercial and residential properties. McCabe Restoration, established in 1994, is recognized for its specialization in residential and commercial restoration, mitigation, and contents processing.

By joining forces, Endurant combines these strengths and nearly 70 years of experience to offer a comprehensive suite of restoration services with the goal of expanding into new adjacent markets.

The newly integrated platform is led by industry veteran Ken Sussex, who brings over 30 years of experience. DJ McCabe, owner of McCabe Restoration, will remain involved in the platform, ensuring continuity and leveraging his deep expertise in the growth of the organization. In addition, the seasoned management team at Parker Young will continue to lead the business.

“The energy and expertise within this team is remarkable,” Sussex said. “We’re fortunate to continue benefiting from DJ’s support and the deep expertise he built under the McCabe name, as well as having the opportunity to leverage decades of experience within the Parker Young organization. Operating under the Endurant brand, we are ready to achieve even greater things together.”

“Endurant and the restoration services platform is the result of years of thesis research and collective experience, formed to capitalize on the opportunity to deliver superior execution and customer service within the restoration industry,” said Bobby Bryan, Compass Group managing director. “We found great partners and business leaders in Parker Young and McCabe and look forward to seeing them continue to grow.”

Red Door Wealth Management acted as McCabe’s investment banking advisor, and G2 Capital Advisors advised Parker Young.

The formation of Endurant marks the second platform investment from Compass Group’s Fund III, which closed with US$408 million in commitments in April 2024.

