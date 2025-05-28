Justin Graham Expands With Greater Seattle Paul Davis Franchise

May 28, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Paul Davis Restoration of Portland/Vancouver leadership team (from left to right): Brandon Hoyle, director of finance; Nick Lanzadoro, director of reconstruction; Trevor Poling, director of marketing; Justin Graham, president/owner; and Kevin Troyer, director of emergency services.
Paul Davis Restoration of Portland/Vancouver leadership team (from left to right): Brandon Hoyle, director of finance; Nick Lanzadoro, director of reconstruction; Trevor Poling, director of marketing; Justin Graham, president/owner; and Kevin Troyer, director of emergency services.

Justin Graham, president of Paul Davis Restoration of Portland/Vancouver, acquired Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Seattle. With over 21 years in the Paul Davis system and 18 years leading the Portland/Vancouver franchise, Graham embarks on a new chapter to grow the company’s presence and leadership in the Pacific Northwest restoration industry.

Since founding his Paul Davis franchise in 2006, Graham has built a thriving business with more than 150 full-time employees, an executive team of five directors, and four facilities spanning 101,000 square feet. His leadership has driven the company to rank second in North America for sales volume within the Paul Davis network last year. Graham’s deep industry experience and commitment to excellence position him uniquely to expand the company’s success into the Seattle market.

“I am honored to own the very company where I started my restoration career over 20 years ago,” Graham said. “Our proven formula of hiring great people, training them well, and fostering a culture of problem-solving and integrity has fueled our growth. We are enthusiastic about providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with our clients and insurance partners. Expanding into Greater Seattle allows us to bring our expertise and resolute team to a larger community, continuing to set the standard for property damage restoration in the region.”

Graham envisions Paul Davis Restoration as the leading property damage restoration expert in the Pacific Northwest within the next decade. The company will focus on delivering outstanding residential and commercial restoration services while maintaining strong collaborations with insurance companies to ensure timely and trusted claim resolutions. The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, employee fulfillment, and sustainable growth.

