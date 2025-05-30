PuroClean Champions Education With Adopt A Classroom Campaign

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, PuroClean launched its summer campaign, PuroClean Cares®: Adopt A Classroom. The campaign started in May and will run throughout the summer, in an effort to celebrate and support educators nationwide. Franchise owners across the PuroClean franchise network will collect donations throughout the summer, culminating in a nationwide distribution of supplies to teachers in August, in time for the start of a new school year.

According to a survey by the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of teachers pay for classroom necessities with money from their own pockets. Participants of the PuroClean Cares®: Adopt A Classroom campaign know that educators and students throughout the country deserve access to the tools and resources to help them be successful, and they are aiming to do their part to empower them.

“Teachers are the heart of our communities, shaping future generations every single day,” said Alex Pericchi, PuroClean, vice president of marketing and online learning. “Through this campaign, franchisees in our network are coming together to let educators know that we see their dedication, and we value their contribution to our community.”

Throughout the summer, participating PuroClean offices across the country are accepting classroom supplies such as:

Binders

Electric pencil sharpeners

Dry-erase boards

Markers

Scissors

Glue

Paper

Donations can be dropped off at collection boxes inside participating franchise locations and will be given to the local school or teacher that the Franchise Owner has chosen to recognize in their community.

“Backing our educators is more than a seasonal gesture; it’s a commitment to the success of our children and the strength of our communities,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “At our core, PuroClean is a service organization, and as servant leaders, we are dedicated to supporting those who are uplifting our future; this is a responsibility we proudly embrace.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. PuroClean Cares® is the brand’s commitment to community, creating avenues for franchises nationwide to extend their service beyond restoration by participating in nationally organized charitable givebacks and community support initiatives.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or click here.