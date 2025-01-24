Registration Now Open for 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit and Fly-In

Registration is now open for the 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, the premier Capitol Hill fly-in event for the cleaning and facilities solutions industry, March 31-April 1 in Washington, D.C. ISSA will co-host the event with the Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI), International Franchise Association (IFA), Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), and INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry.

On the first day of this signature advocacy event, participants will get the “inside scoop” on the key public policy issues facing their business and industry, including labor and supply chain challenges, cleaning product regulations, promotion of healthy workplaces, steps to end period poverty, and more. On the second day, participants will apply their new knowledge and skills by heading to Capitol Hill to meet with their congressional delegation to advance the industry.

“With a new Administration and Congress, growing governmental oversight of the cleaning industry, and an unpredictable economy, it’s imperative the cleaning and facility solutions industry make their voices heard in Washington, D.C., and share with lawmakers their firsthand accounts about why the industry and our businesses are essential to the nation’s health and economy,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft.

In 2024, the summit brought more than 120 attendees from 32 states, who visited 133 congressional offices on Capitol Hill to advance the legislative priorities for the industry. The 2025 summit will take place at the Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill, walking distance to the U.S. Capitol. Attendance will include industry leaders representing a cross section of the cleaning industry including manufacturers, distributors, commercial cleaning and restoration companies, residential cleaning companies, and franchises.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities for the summit, please contact John Nothdurft. For questions about the 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, please contact ISSA Government Affairs Manager Stacy Seiden.