Register Today for Our Next Free Webinar: Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked

November 28, 2023
Insurance Webinar CF

The disaster restoration industry has morphed and changed over the years, and right now, we have a combative attitude between insurance companies and contractors, those doing the work. As a business owner, manager, estimator, or marketer of restoration services, the more you know, the more you are successful.

From 1–2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, Cleanfax will present a free one-hour, fast-paced webinar, where you can get the strategies and tips you need from a veteran insurance adjuster—one who works closely with restorers. Peter Crosa, AIC, RPA, will share insights with a live audience and answer the toughest questions attendees will have.

Attendees will learn:

  • An overview of insurance companies, how they serve their clients and the secrets they don’t want you to know.
  • Why it is essential to consider your pricing as firm instead of as an “estimate”—and how to do it.
  • Why there is a combative attitude in the industry and how to conquer the challenges that come with this.
  • How to maximize relationship-building strategies with adjusters, agents, and insurance companies.
  • How to professionally address referral fees, deductibles, gratuities, and comps.
  • How the big players and franchise companies succeed, and how you can do the same in your market.
  • And much more!

A live Q&A session will round out the webinar. Come prepared with questions specific to your restoration challenges and concerns.

Register today and pose your question now or during the live webinar, brought to you by SteraMist.

