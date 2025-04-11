ReCoat Revolution Launches New Location in North Carolina

ReCoat Revolution, which offers floor refinishing, opened a new location in South Charlotte, North Carolina. With its “clean” approach to floor restoration, ReCoat Revolution provides homeowners and businesses with a seamless solution to revive their floors without the hassle, dust, or downtime associated with traditional refinishing methods.

“Our goal is simple: to treat our customers’ properties as if they were our own,” said Ryan Steele, owner of the new South Charlotte location covering Belmont, Dilworth, Weddington, Steele Creek, and the surrounding areas. “South Charlotte is a community that appreciates both innovation and preservation, and we’re excited to bring our game-changing service to homeowners and businesses looking to refresh their floors without the mess.”

ReCoat Revolution’s unique refinishing process allows floors to be restored in a fraction of the time it takes traditional methods, using advanced coatings that provide long-lasting durability. The eco-friendly process eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and excessive sanding, making it a safer and more sustainable option for property owners.

The expansion into South Charlotte is a special milestone for Steele, who has lived in the area for 20 years and enjoys visiting Hope Community Church. “Making homes a place of peace and satisfaction is my passion,” he said. “The old expression, ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ is true for many things in life, but our homes are always in our view. It’s often the simple things like bringing our floors back to their original glory that give us the joy back in our homes, and that’s such an important thing for the place where we raise our families.”