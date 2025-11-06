Read the Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax Online

The Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax is now available in a digital format. In this issue, get your own “Reality Check” with the 2025 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey—a data-packed look at pricing, labor, service mix, and growth. Dive into The Lead Machine for five proven ways to turn clicks into booked jobs, bust eight carpet-cleaning myths, and see why new research says to rethink wool/nylon durability. Sharpen your technical edge with mold assessment protocols and allergen-reduction carpet care, then level up leadership with Grow Yourself in 2026. Plus: Best Buys of 2026 and the latest Products & Services to outfit your team.

Don’t miss it—this issue is your winter briefing for leaders who move the industry forward.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue

Keep up to date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.

Do you have article ideas or content to share? Reach out via email to Jeff Cross, media director for Cleanfax.