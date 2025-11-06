Read the Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax Online
The Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax is now available in a digital format. In this issue, get your own “Reality Check” with the 2025 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey—a data-packed look at pricing, labor, service mix, and growth. Dive into The Lead Machine for five proven ways to turn clicks into booked jobs, bust eight carpet-cleaning myths, and see why new research says to rethink wool/nylon durability. Sharpen your technical edge with mold assessment protocols and allergen-reduction carpet care, then level up leadership with Grow Yourself in 2026. Plus: Best Buys of 2026 and the latest Products & Services to outfit your team.
Don’t miss it—this issue is your winter briefing for leaders who move the industry forward.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- The Work/Life Balance Concept: Is it time for a rebrand?
- Rethink Carpet Fiber Durability: What the latest study reveals about commercial carpet.
- Carpet Maintenance to Reduce Allergens: The science behind allergen trapping in carpet versus hard surfaces.
- It’s Not About the Equipment: It’s about the expectations.
- Expertise Matters for Mold Assessment: Mold remediation protocols and partnerships lead the way to healthier indoor air.
- Best Buys of 2026: The equipment you need in the new year.
- The 20265 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report: How do you compare on pricing, labor, and winning business?
- The Lead Machine: 5 strategies to turn clicks into clients.
- Grow Yourself in 2026: Invest in your skills first—and watch your company follow.
- Busted: 8 misleading carpet cleaning myths exposed.
- The Last Word: Five Questions: Brian Suggs
View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue
