Read the Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax Online

November 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax Winter 2025

The Winter 2025 Issue of Cleanfax is now available in a digital format. In this issue, get your own “Reality Check” with the 2025 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey—a data-packed look at pricing, labor, service mix, and growth. Dive into The Lead Machine for five proven ways to turn clicks into booked jobs, bust eight carpet-cleaning myths, and see why new research says to rethink wool/nylon durability. Sharpen your technical edge with mold assessment protocols and allergen-reduction carpet care, then level up leadership with Grow Yourself in 2026. Plus: Best Buys of 2026 and the latest Products & Services to outfit your team.

Don’t miss it—this issue is your winter briefing for leaders who move the industry forward.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue

