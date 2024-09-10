Read the September/October 2024 Issue of CMM Online

The September/October issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition delivers statistics and data from CMM’s 2024 Building Service Contractor (BSC) Benchmarking Survey and details education and networking opportunities at the upcoming ISSA Show North America 2024. It shares best practices for personal protective equipment (PPE) use and reveals the often-skipped step in handwashing. As your cleaning business is only as good as your staff, the September/October issue offers tips to help you set a firm foundation for staff training and highlights the benefits of a popular accrediting program to improve your facility cleaning protocols. This issue also looks at the challenges of keeping your facility dust-free and the benefits of doing so.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a showcase of products and services worth seeing at ISSA Show North America 2024.