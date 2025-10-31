Read the November/December 2025 Issue of ISSA Today

The November/December issue of ISSA Today is now available in a digital format.

This edition closes out the year with big ideas and bold moves shaping the future of clean. See how industry leaders are redefining innovation—and what’s next for workforce development, certification, and global collaboration. Get a front-row look at ISSA’s leadership transition, plus practical plays for improving indoor air quality, elevating training, and expanding your professional network in 2026. Don’t miss it—this issue is your year-end briefing for leaders who move the industry forward.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Straight Talk!: @Sustainability

President’s Message: Win the week at ISSA Show

ISSA In Action!: An inside look at what ISSA is doing for its members today.

The ISSA Emerging Leaders Class of 2025: 30 industry professionals who are leading by both determination and example.

The Fomite Factor: Target the touchpoints that drive transmission.

Think Sustainably: It’s not just another side project.

Holistic Strategies for Healthy Buildings: Connect cleaning and air quality for healthier indoor spaces.

Run the Plays, Win the Deals: Turn role-play into drills that boost confidence, speed, and win rates.

The Q2 Reality Check: Signs of stabilization amid ongoing headwinds.

Measuring Worker Intangibles: Turn empowerment, morale, and quality into numbers you can actually use.

The Predictive Restroom Advantage: Why it’s time to rethink smart building strategy.

The ISSA Partner Program: Unlock exclusive member savings today!

From Chasm to Scale: Putting the robotic tipping point in the rearview mirror.

Member Spotlight on Champion Service Group: Raising the standard in healthcare cleaning.

View the Table of Contents to see everything available in this issue.

