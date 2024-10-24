Read the November/December 2024 Issue of CMM Online

The November/December issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition examines high-tech training methods for facility management staff, such as virtual reality. It offers advice from building service contractors on removing snow and ice from their client’s sidewalks and parking lots. The newest CMM edition reveals several methods for measuring your team’s cleaning performance and explains the risks of biofilms commonly found on surfaces, helping you set efficient cleaning protocols. It delves into sustainability best practices for managing construction and demolition waste, creating buy-in for zero waste policies, and choosing environmentally sustainable consumable products.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including profiles of exhibitors at ISSA Show North America 2024.