Read the November/December 2024 Issue of CMM Online
The November/December issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.
This edition examines high-tech training methods for facility management staff, such as virtual reality. It offers advice from building service contractors on removing snow and ice from their client’s sidewalks and parking lots. The newest CMM edition reveals several methods for measuring your team’s cleaning performance and explains the risks of biofilms commonly found on surfaces, helping you set efficient cleaning protocols. It delves into sustainability best practices for managing construction and demolition waste, creating buy-in for zero waste policies, and choosing environmentally sustainable consumable products.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- Real-Life Training With Virtual Reality: The future of training just got real
- Freeze Out Your Competition, Not Your Clients: Building service contractors share their best practices for efficient snow and ice removal
- Sustainable Approaches for Managing Construction and Demolition Waste: Repurposing and recycling materials saves facility budgets and the environment
- Steps to Success on the Journey to Zero Waste: Communication and planning inspire facility buy-in
- Measuring Cleaning Performance Like an Athlete: A winning play increases worker efficiency and customer satisfaction
- Beware of Biofilms: Colonies of microorganisms harm humans and surfaces
- Embrace the Rise of Autonomous Cleaning: Research before you buy to boost your facility’s cleaning efficiency
- Simplify Cleaning in Food Service Facilities: Enhance cleanliness with effective training and labor-saving products
- 4 Questions to Ask Before You Buy Disposables: Tips for selecting environmentally sustainable consumable products
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including profiles of exhibitors at ISSA Show North America 2024.