Read the May/June Issue of CMM Online

The May/June issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format. This edition focuses on care for various types of hard flooring, from granite and marble to polished cement. It provides guidance on setting up a sustainable floor care routine, offers advice on choosing batteries and charging systems that will increase the efficiency of floor cleaning equipment, and examines methods to determine the return on investment of autonomous mobile robots. Beyond floor care, the latest issue of CMM looks at ways cleaning businesses can gain recognition for their brand through social media and provides tips on preparing restrooms for an aging population.

Maximize Your ROI for Autonomous Mobile Robots—Key performance indicators can determine if AMRs are a good fit for your facility

Add Beauty to Your Facility With Natural Stone Floors—Caring for marble and granite flooring requires a light touch

The Science Behind the Shine—Understanding the concrete polishing process

Five Steps for Adding Sustainability to Your Floor Care Routine—Implement simple changes to improve your environmental impact

Take Charge of Sweeping Environmental Changes—How battery and charging solutions are driving sustainability in floor cleaning

Are Your Facility’s Restrooms Baby Boomer Friendly?—During Older Americans Month this May ensure your restrooms are suitable for an aging population

Boost Your Brand Through Social Media—Eight steps for creating a social media strategy for your commercial cleaning company

A Primer on Healthy Cleaning Chemicals—Do you know the ingredients in your frequently used products?

