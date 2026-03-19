Read the March/April 2026 Issue of CMM Online

March 19, 2026Cleanfax Staff
March/April issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management

The March/April issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

The March/April issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management focuses on sustainability, highlighting best practices for safely cleaning K-12 schools and recycling processes for transforming paper into surface wipers. It offers facts to overcome common myths about green cleaning products.

Beyond sustainability, the latest issue of CMM highlights the results of its annual In-House/Facility Management Benchmarking Survey, revealing budget constraints, the spread of infectious diseases, and staffing as common industry concerns. In response to these concerns, it offers solutions for hiring entry level cleaning staff and explains how certifications can help convention centers ensure public health. In time for spring, this edition offers best practices for protecting facilities from insects, rodents, and other pests that become more active in the warmer weather.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Building a Healthier Tomorrow
Why sustainability matters for K-12 schools

Myths & Facts About Green Cleaning Products
Training, product standardization, and consistent processes ensure green cleaning success

2026 CMM In-House/Facility Management Survey Report
In-house supervisors share the inner workings of their facilities in our annual benchmarking tool

Testing Industrial Design Principles in the Restroom
How to address dispenser requirements for multiple stakeholders

How Healthy Is Your Convention’s Venue?
LEED and GBAC are defining safer and more sustainable events

Overcoming Entry Level Staffing Challenges
Respect and flexibility position new hires for career growth

Turn Your Paper Trash Into a Sustainable Cleaning Tool
Follow the recycling path to produce a green wiper

Protect Your Facility From Springtime Invaders
Tips for relieving warm weather pet pressures

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a Sustainability Showcase.

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