PuroClean Earns Dual National Recognition for Franchise Culture and System Performance

PuroClean has earned two major franchise industry recognitions, earning placement on Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Top Franchises for Culture list and a spot in Entrepreneur’s 2026 Top 10 Franchises in the Maintenance category.

The rankings place PuroClean on Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Top Franchises for Culture list and a spot in Entrepreneur’s 2026 Top 10 Franchises in the Maintenance category.

The awards validate PuroClean’s franchise opportunity from two important perspectives. Franchise Business Review’s recognition is based entirely on independent Franchise Owner satisfaction surveys, while Entrepreneur’s ranking evaluates franchise brands using objective criteria including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial stability. Together, these recognitions demonstrate that PuroClean is delivering on the factors that matter most to prospective franchise owners: support, satisfaction, growth, and long-term stability.

“These recognitions validate two of the most important aspects of franchising,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operations officer. “Franchise Business Review’s culture award reflects what our Franchise Owners tell us about their experience as members of the PuroClean family, while Entrepreneur’s ranking evaluates the strength of our business model and system performance. Together, they demonstrate that PuroClean is committed to creating an environment where Franchise Owners feel supported while building businesses positioned for long-term success.”

Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises for Culture list relies only on franchisee feedback. The independent market research firm surveyed thousands of franchise owners across hundreds of franchise brands, measuring satisfaction in areas such as leadership, training and support, community, franchisee relations and overall business experience.

“I was looking for a new business that fit certain criteria. It needed to fit a specific startup budget, it had to be viable with our demographics, it had to be more recession-proof, but above all, it had to provide a real sense of belonging to a family,” said Gregory Arianoff, franchise owner, PuroClean of The Big Island and East Las Vegas. “When I met the welcoming party, I knew it was a fit! Straight-up, old-school American family-oriented business.”

PuroClean’s placement among Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Maintenance Franchises highlights the strength of the company’s franchise system and long-term growth strategy. The annual ranking evaluates franchise organizations across more than 150 data points, recognizing brands that demonstrate operational excellence, franchisee support, and sustainable growth.

“When I look back, one of the biggest advantages of being part of PuroClean is how much it shortens the learning curve,” said Brian Towne, franchise owner. “You’re not trying to figure everything out on your own. You have a brand that already carries weight, systems that are proven and being improved, and a network of other Franchise Owners who are willing to share what’s working.”

As PuroClean continues expanding across North America, the company remains focused on delivering the support, resources, and culture that have helped Franchise Owners build resilient businesses while serving their local communities.